Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PB Fintech Q1 results : profit at 60.18Cr, Revenue increased by 51.82% YoY

PB Fintech Q1 results : profit at ₹60.18Cr, Revenue increased by 51.82% YoY

Livemint

PB Fintech Q1 Results Live

PB Fintech Q1 Results Live : PB Fintech declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 51.82% & the profit came at 60.18cr. It is noteworthy that PB Fintech had declared a loss of 11.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 20.12% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 211.1% q-o-q & increased by 40.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.18 for Q1 which increased by 553.56% Y-o-Y. PB Fintech has delivered -1.47% return in the last 1 week, 57.81% return in the last 6 months, and 80.56% YTD return.

Currently, PB Fintech has a market cap of 65073.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1543 & 661.3 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

PB Fintech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1010.491089.57-7.26%665.59+51.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total732.27707.76+3.46%609.6+20.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.0223.8+5.13%19.52+28.17%
Total Operating Expense1067.671107.95-3.64%762.21+40.08%
Operating Income-57.18-18.38-211.1%-96.62+40.82%
Net Income Before Taxes70.872.89-2.87%-11.58+711.41%
Net Income60.1860.59-0.68%-11.42+627.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.181.31-9.98%-0.26+553.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.18Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1010.49Cr

