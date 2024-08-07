PB Fintech Q1 results : profit at ₹60.18Cr, Revenue increased by 51.82% YoY

PB Fintech Q1 Results Live : PB Fintech declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 51.82% & the profit came at ₹60.18cr. It is noteworthy that PB Fintech had declared a loss of ₹11.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 20.12% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 211.1% q-o-q & increased by 40.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.18 for Q1 which increased by 553.56% Y-o-Y. PB Fintech has delivered -1.47% return in the last 1 week, 57.81% return in the last 6 months, and 80.56% YTD return.

Currently, PB Fintech has a market cap of ₹65073.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1543 & ₹661.3 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

PB Fintech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1010.49 1089.57 -7.26% 665.59 +51.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 732.27 707.76 +3.46% 609.6 +20.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.02 23.8 +5.13% 19.52 +28.17% Total Operating Expense 1067.67 1107.95 -3.64% 762.21 +40.08% Operating Income -57.18 -18.38 -211.1% -96.62 +40.82% Net Income Before Taxes 70.8 72.89 -2.87% -11.58 +711.41% Net Income 60.18 60.59 -0.68% -11.42 +627.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.18 1.31 -9.98% -0.26 +553.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹60.18Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1010.49Cr

