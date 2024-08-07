PB Fintech Q1 results : profit at ₹60.18Cr, Revenue increased by 51.82% YoY

PB Fintech Q1 Results Live : PB Fintech declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 51.82% & the profit came at ₹60.18cr. It is noteworthy that PB Fintech had declared a loss of ₹11.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 20.12% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 211.1% q-o-q & increased by 40.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.18 for Q1 which increased by 553.56% Y-o-Y. PB Fintech has delivered -1.47% return in the last 1 week, 57.81% return in the last 6 months, and 80.56% YTD return.
Currently, PB Fintech has a market cap of ₹65073.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1543 & ₹661.3 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.
PB Fintech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1010.49
|1089.57
|-7.26%
|665.59
|+51.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|732.27
|707.76
|+3.46%
|609.6
|+20.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.02
|23.8
|+5.13%
|19.52
|+28.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|1067.67
|1107.95
|-3.64%
|762.21
|+40.08%
|Operating Income
|-57.18
|-18.38
|-211.1%
|-96.62
|+40.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|70.8
|72.89
|-2.87%
|-11.58
|+711.41%
|Net Income
|60.18
|60.59
|-0.68%
|-11.42
|+627.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.18
|1.31
|-9.98%
|-0.26
|+553.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹60.18Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1010.49Cr
