PB Fintech Q2 results: profit at ₹50.67Cr, Revenue increased by 43.81% YoY

PB Fintech Q2 Results Live : PB Fintech has announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a significant turnaround with a profit of ₹50.67 crore. This marks a remarkable recovery compared to the same period last year when the company reported a loss of ₹20.24 crore.

The company's topline saw a robust increase of 43.81% year-over-year, while revenue grew by 15.51% compared to the previous quarter, showcasing strong operational performance amid a competitive landscape.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, with an increase of 11.95% quarter-over-quarter and 17.07% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs as the company scales its business.

Operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 34.98% quarter-over-quarter and 66.63% year-over-year, highlighting the company's ability to improve efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.09 for Q2, reflecting a staggering increase of 342.22% year-over-year, which further underlines the financial recovery and growth trajectory of PB Fintech.

In terms of market performance, PB Fintech has experienced a -3.69% return over the past week, but shows a substantial 32.01% return over the last six months and a remarkable 106.63% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, PB Fintech boasts a market capitalization of ₹74,487.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1966.5 and a low of ₹699.45, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock price.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 16 analysts covering the company as of November 6, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold', with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 6 Hold, 2 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings, suggesting a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects.

PB Fintech Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1167.23 1010.49 +15.51% 811.63 +43.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 819.79 732.27 +11.95% 700.24 +17.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.39 25.02 +17.47% 22.32 +31.7% Total Operating Expense 1204.41 1067.67 +12.81% 923.04 +30.48% Operating Income -37.18 -57.18 +34.98% -111.41 +66.63% Net Income Before Taxes 60.25 70.8 -14.9% -21.43 +381.12% Net Income 50.67 60.18 -15.8% -20.24 +350.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.09 1.18 -7.57% -0.45 +342.22%