PB Fintech Q2 results: profit at ₹50.67Cr, Revenue increased by 43.81% YoY

PB Fintech Q2 results: Revenue increased by 43.81% YoY & profit at 50.67Cr

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
PB Fintech Q2 Results Live
PB Fintech Q2 Results Live

PB Fintech Q2 Results Live : PB Fintech has announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a significant turnaround with a profit of 50.67 crore. This marks a remarkable recovery compared to the same period last year when the company reported a loss of 20.24 crore.

The company's topline saw a robust increase of 43.81% year-over-year, while revenue grew by 15.51% compared to the previous quarter, showcasing strong operational performance amid a competitive landscape.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, with an increase of 11.95% quarter-over-quarter and 17.07% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs as the company scales its business.

Operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 34.98% quarter-over-quarter and 66.63% year-over-year, highlighting the company's ability to improve efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.09 for Q2, reflecting a staggering increase of 342.22% year-over-year, which further underlines the financial recovery and growth trajectory of PB Fintech.

In terms of market performance, PB Fintech has experienced a -3.69% return over the past week, but shows a substantial 32.01% return over the last six months and a remarkable 106.63% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, PB Fintech boasts a market capitalization of 74,487.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 1966.5 and a low of 699.45, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock price.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 16 analysts covering the company as of November 6, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold', with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 6 Hold, 2 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings, suggesting a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects.

PB Fintech Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1167.231010.49+15.51%811.63+43.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total819.79732.27+11.95%700.24+17.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.3925.02+17.47%22.32+31.7%
Total Operating Expense1204.411067.67+12.81%923.04+30.48%
Operating Income-37.18-57.18+34.98%-111.41+66.63%
Net Income Before Taxes60.2570.8-14.9%-21.43+381.12%
Net Income50.6760.18-15.8%-20.24+350.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.091.18-7.57%-0.45+342.22%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹50.67Cr
₹1167.23Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPB Fintech Q2 results: profit at ₹50.67Cr, Revenue increased by 43.81% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.90
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.85 (0.18%)

    Infosys share price

    1,812.50
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    58.7 (3.35%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,599.10
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    23.7 (0.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.40
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.9 (-1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,245.65
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    213.75 (7.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,373.40
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    52.6 (3.98%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,318.80
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -14.3 (-1.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    517.45
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42 (-7.51%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    402.00
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.25 (-3.65%)

    Timken India share price

    3,318.20
    10:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -101.95 (-2.98%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,141.85
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -91.2 (-2.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,742.20
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1346.2 (9.35%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,692.85
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    376.15 (7.07%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,245.65
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    213.75 (7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,121.15
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    73.3 (7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.