Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PB Fintech Q2 results: profit at 50.67Cr, Revenue increased by 43.81% YoY

PB Fintech Q2 results: profit at ₹50.67Cr, Revenue increased by 43.81% YoY

Livemint

PB Fintech Q2 results: Revenue increased by 43.81% YoY & profit at 50.67Cr

PB Fintech Q2 Results Live

PB Fintech Q2 Results Live : PB Fintech has announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a significant turnaround with a profit of 50.67 crore. This marks a remarkable recovery compared to the same period last year when the company reported a loss of 20.24 crore.

The company's topline saw a robust increase of 43.81% year-over-year, while revenue grew by 15.51% compared to the previous quarter, showcasing strong operational performance amid a competitive landscape.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, with an increase of 11.95% quarter-over-quarter and 17.07% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs as the company scales its business.

Operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 34.98% quarter-over-quarter and 66.63% year-over-year, highlighting the company's ability to improve efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.09 for Q2, reflecting a staggering increase of 342.22% year-over-year, which further underlines the financial recovery and growth trajectory of PB Fintech.

In terms of market performance, PB Fintech has experienced a -3.69% return over the past week, but shows a substantial 32.01% return over the last six months and a remarkable 106.63% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, PB Fintech boasts a market capitalization of 74,487.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 1966.5 and a low of 699.45, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock price.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 16 analysts covering the company as of November 6, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold', with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 6 Hold, 2 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings, suggesting a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects.

PB Fintech Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1167.231010.49+15.51%811.63+43.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total819.79732.27+11.95%700.24+17.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.3925.02+17.47%22.32+31.7%
Total Operating Expense1204.411067.67+12.81%923.04+30.48%
Operating Income-37.18-57.18+34.98%-111.41+66.63%
Net Income Before Taxes60.2570.8-14.9%-21.43+381.12%
Net Income50.6760.18-15.8%-20.24+350.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.091.18-7.57%-0.45+342.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹50.67Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1167.23Cr

