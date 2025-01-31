PB Fintech Q3 Results 2025:PB Fintech declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a profit increase of 88.02% year-over-year, amounting to ₹71.54 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1291.62 crore, which reflects a significant increase of 48.31% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, PB Fintech's revenue grew by 10.66%, while profit rose by 41.19%. This growth trend highlights the company's strong operational performance during the quarter.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 0.73% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 27.09% year-over-year. This indicates a focus on cost control amidst rising operational costs.

PB Fintech Q3 Results

The operating income saw an impressive surge of 84.16% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 87.88% year-over-year. Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) reached ₹1.55 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 86.75% year-over-year.

PB Fintech has delivered a -1.82% return in the last week, a 14.91% return in the last six months, and a -21.47% return year-to-date. These figures indicate some volatility in the company's stock performance.

Currently, PB Fintech has a market capitalization of ₹75844.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2246.9 and a low of ₹852. The stock has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, among 17 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed outlook. One analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, six have rated it as Sell, three as Hold, three as Buy, and four as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold as of the latest assessments.

PB Fintech Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1291.62 1167.23 +10.66% 870.89 +48.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 813.79 819.79 -0.73% 640.33 +27.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.57 29.39 +14.22% 23.08 +45.45% Total Operating Expense 1297.51 1204.41 +7.73% 919.47 +41.11% Operating Income -5.89 -37.18 +84.16% -48.58 +87.88% Net Income Before Taxes 85.12 60.25 +41.28% 37.23 +128.63% Net Income 71.54 50.67 +41.19% 38.05 +88.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.55 1.09 +42.2% 0.83 +86.75%