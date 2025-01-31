PB Fintech Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 88.02% YOY, profit at ₹71.54 crore and revenue at ₹1291.62 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
PB Fintech Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

PB Fintech Q3 Results 2025:PB Fintech declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a profit increase of 88.02% year-over-year, amounting to 71.54 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at 1291.62 crore, which reflects a significant increase of 48.31% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, PB Fintech's revenue grew by 10.66%, while profit rose by 41.19%. This growth trend highlights the company's strong operational performance during the quarter.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 0.73% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 27.09% year-over-year. This indicates a focus on cost control amidst rising operational costs.

PB Fintech Q3 Results

The operating income saw an impressive surge of 84.16% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 87.88% year-over-year. Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) reached 1.55 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 86.75% year-over-year.

PB Fintech has delivered a -1.82% return in the last week, a 14.91% return in the last six months, and a -21.47% return year-to-date. These figures indicate some volatility in the company's stock performance.

Currently, PB Fintech has a market capitalization of 75844.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 2246.9 and a low of 852. The stock has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, among 17 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed outlook. One analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, six have rated it as Sell, three as Hold, three as Buy, and four as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold as of the latest assessments.

PB Fintech Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1291.621167.23+10.66%870.89+48.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total813.79819.79-0.73%640.33+27.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.5729.39+14.22%23.08+45.45%
Total Operating Expense1297.511204.41+7.73%919.47+41.11%
Operating Income-5.89-37.18+84.16%-48.58+87.88%
Net Income Before Taxes85.1260.25+41.28%37.23+128.63%
Net Income71.5450.67+41.19%38.05+88.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.551.09+42.2%0.83+86.75%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

