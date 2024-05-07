PB Fintech Q4 results: Firm back in black, PAT at ₹64 crore; revenue grows to ₹1,089.57 crore
The consolidated revenue for the quarter reached ₹1,089.57 crore, marking a notable increase of 25.36 per cent compared to ₹869.10 crore reported in the same period last year.
PB Fintech, the online insurance aggregator behind Policybazaar, announced a net profit of ₹60.19 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, contrasting with a loss of ₹9.34 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.
