Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PB Fintech Q4 results : profit at 60.59Cr, Revenue increased by 25.37% YoY

PB Fintech Q4 results : profit at ₹60.59Cr, Revenue increased by 25.37% YoY

PB Fintech Q4 Results Live

PB Fintech Q4 Results Live : PB Fintech declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.37% & the profit came at 60.59cr. It is noteworthy that PB Fintech had declared a loss of 8.95cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.53% q-o-q & decreased by 18.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 62.17% q-o-q & increased by 78.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.31 for Q4 which increased by 753.07% Y-o-Y.

PB Fintech has delivered 0.42% return in the last 1 week, 74.09% return in the last 6 months, and 56.52% YTD return.

Currently, PB Fintech has a market cap of 55792.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1400.35 & 588.1 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

PB Fintech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1089.57870.89+25.11%869.09+25.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total707.76640.33+10.53%873.32-18.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.823.08+3.11%17.49+36.05%
Total Operating Expense1107.95919.47+20.5%954.64+16.06%
Operating Income-18.38-48.58+62.17%-85.55+78.51%
Net Income Before Taxes72.8937.23+95.79%-9.37+877.82%
Net Income60.5938.05+59.26%-8.95+776.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.310.83+57.83%-0.2+753.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.59Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1089.57Cr

