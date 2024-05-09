PB Fintech Q4 results : profit at ₹60.59Cr, Revenue increased by 25.37% YoY

PB Fintech Q4 Results Live : PB Fintech declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.37% & the profit came at ₹60.59cr. It is noteworthy that PB Fintech had declared a loss of ₹8.95cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.53% q-o-q & decreased by 18.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 62.17% q-o-q & increased by 78.51% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.31 for Q4 which increased by 753.07% Y-o-Y.

PB Fintech has delivered 0.42% return in the last 1 week, 74.09% return in the last 6 months, and 56.52% YTD return.

Currently, PB Fintech has a market cap of ₹55792.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1400.35 & ₹588.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

PB Fintech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1089.57 870.89 +25.11% 869.09 +25.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 707.76 640.33 +10.53% 873.32 -18.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.8 23.08 +3.11% 17.49 +36.05% Total Operating Expense 1107.95 919.47 +20.5% 954.64 +16.06% Operating Income -18.38 -48.58 +62.17% -85.55 +78.51% Net Income Before Taxes 72.89 37.23 +95.79% -9.37 +877.82% Net Income 60.59 38.05 +59.26% -8.95 +776.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.31 0.83 +57.83% -0.2 +753.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹60.59Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1089.57Cr

