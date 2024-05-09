PB Fintech Q4 results : profit at ₹60.59Cr, Revenue increased by 25.37% YoY

PB Fintech Q4 Results Live : PB Fintech declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.37% & the profit came at ₹60.59cr. It is noteworthy that PB Fintech had declared a loss of ₹8.95cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.53% q-o-q & decreased by 18.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 62.17% q-o-q & increased by 78.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.31 for Q4 which increased by 753.07% Y-o-Y.
PB Fintech has delivered 0.42% return in the last 1 week, 74.09% return in the last 6 months, and 56.52% YTD return.
Currently, PB Fintech has a market cap of ₹55792.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1400.35 & ₹588.1 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.
PB Fintech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1089.57
|870.89
|+25.11%
|869.09
|+25.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|707.76
|640.33
|+10.53%
|873.32
|-18.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.8
|23.08
|+3.11%
|17.49
|+36.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|1107.95
|919.47
|+20.5%
|954.64
|+16.06%
|Operating Income
|-18.38
|-48.58
|+62.17%
|-85.55
|+78.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|72.89
|37.23
|+95.79%
|-9.37
|+877.82%
|Net Income
|60.59
|38.05
|+59.26%
|-8.95
|+776.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.31
|0.83
|+57.83%
|-0.2
|+753.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹60.59Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1089.57Cr
