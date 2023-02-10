PB Fintech’s net loss narrows in Q3, says on track to be profitable this FY
- The parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, PB Fintech, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹87 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to a net loss of ₹298 Cr in Q3FY22.
The parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, PB Fintech, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹87 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to a net loss of ₹298 Cr in Q3FY22. As a result, the company's PAT loss has dropped 71% YoY. PB Fintech declared that its revenue from operations reached ₹610 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹367 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a growth of 66% YoY.
