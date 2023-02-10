PB Fintech’s net loss narrows in Q3, says on track to be profitable this FY

According to PB Fintech, revenue for the first nine months of the current financial year is 5.2% more than it was during the same time period 4 years ago. Revenue increased by 91% year on year, and its existing business has now been profitable for four consecutive quarters. In comparison to the same periods last year, the company's Existing Business adjusted EBITDA grew by ₹67 Cr for the quarter and ₹164 Cr for the first nine months of the year. “We had said our Existing Business EBITDA should grow by roughly 150Cr every passing year. 164 Cr was delivered in the first 9 months of the year. We stay confident of being Adjusted EBITDA positive by Q4 this year and delivering the first full year of positive PAT in 2023-24," said PB Fintech in a stock exchange filing.

