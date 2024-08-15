PC Jeweller Q1 results : profit at ₹156.06Cr, Revenue increased by 492.72% YoY

PC Jeweller Q1 Results Live : PC Jeweller Q1 Results Live: PC Jeweller declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by an impressive 492.72% year-on-year, reaching ₹156.06 crore in profit. This is a significant turnaround considering the company had reported a loss of ₹171.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a substantial growth of 727.28%.
In addition to the remarkable revenue growth, the company also managed to reduce its costs effectively. The selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 17.01% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 45.39% year-on-year, contributing to the improved financial performance.
The operating income for PC Jeweller saw a dramatic increase, rising by 946.02% quarter-on-quarter and up by 196.29% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's successful cost management and revenue generation strategies.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.35, which marks a substantial increase of 190.79% year-on-year, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.
PC Jeweller has also delivered robust returns to its investors, with a 2.87% return in the last week, 83.39% return over the last six months, and an impressive 98.31% year-to-date return.
Currently, PC Jeweller boasts a market capitalization of ₹4310.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹99.3 and a low of ₹25.45. This significant growth trajectory underscores the company's strong market position and positive investor sentiment.
PC Jeweller Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|401.15
|48.49
|+727.28%
|67.68
|+492.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.27
|6.35
|-17.01%
|9.65
|-45.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.77
|4.07
|-7.37%
|6.63
|-43.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|353.35
|54.14
|+552.66%
|117.32
|+201.18%
|Operating Income
|47.8
|-5.65
|+946.02%
|-49.64
|+196.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.64
|-124.23
|+168.13%
|-169.75
|+149.86%
|Net Income
|156.06
|-121.64
|+228.3%
|-171.62
|+190.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.35
|-2.61
|+228.35%
|-3.69
|+190.79%
