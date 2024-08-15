PC Jeweller Q1 results : profit at ₹156.06Cr, Revenue increased by 492.72% YoY

PC Jeweller Q1 Results Live : PC Jeweller Q1 Results Live: PC Jeweller declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by an impressive 492.72% year-on-year, reaching ₹156.06 crore in profit. This is a significant turnaround considering the company had reported a loss of ₹171.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a substantial growth of 727.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the remarkable revenue growth, the company also managed to reduce its costs effectively. The selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 17.01% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 45.39% year-on-year, contributing to the improved financial performance.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income for PC Jeweller saw a dramatic increase, rising by 946.02% quarter-on-quarter and up by 196.29% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's successful cost management and revenue generation strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.35, which marks a substantial increase of 190.79% year-on-year, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.

PC Jeweller has also delivered robust returns to its investors, with a 2.87% return in the last week, 83.39% return over the last six months, and an impressive 98.31% year-to-date return.

Currently, PC Jeweller boasts a market capitalization of ₹4310.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹99.3 and a low of ₹25.45. This significant growth trajectory underscores the company's strong market position and positive investor sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PC Jeweller Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 401.15 48.49 +727.28% 67.68 +492.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.27 6.35 -17.01% 9.65 -45.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.77 4.07 -7.37% 6.63 -43.14% Total Operating Expense 353.35 54.14 +552.66% 117.32 +201.18% Operating Income 47.8 -5.65 +946.02% -49.64 +196.29% Net Income Before Taxes 84.64 -124.23 +168.13% -169.75 +149.86% Net Income 156.06 -121.64 +228.3% -171.62 +190.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.35 -2.61 +228.35% -3.69 +190.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹156.06Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹401.15Cr

