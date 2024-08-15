Hello User
PC Jeweller Q1 results : profit at ₹156.06Cr, Revenue increased by 492.72% YoY

PC Jeweller Q1 results : profit at ₹156.06Cr, Revenue increased by 492.72% YoY

Livemint

PC Jeweller Q1 results : Revenue increased by 492.72% YoY & profit at 156.06Cr

PC Jeweller Q1 Results Live

PC Jeweller Q1 Results Live : PC Jeweller Q1 Results Live: PC Jeweller declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by an impressive 492.72% year-on-year, reaching 156.06 crore in profit. This is a significant turnaround considering the company had reported a loss of 171.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a substantial growth of 727.28%.

In addition to the remarkable revenue growth, the company also managed to reduce its costs effectively. The selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 17.01% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 45.39% year-on-year, contributing to the improved financial performance.

The operating income for PC Jeweller saw a dramatic increase, rising by 946.02% quarter-on-quarter and up by 196.29% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's successful cost management and revenue generation strategies.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.35, which marks a substantial increase of 190.79% year-on-year, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.

PC Jeweller has also delivered robust returns to its investors, with a 2.87% return in the last week, 83.39% return over the last six months, and an impressive 98.31% year-to-date return.

Currently, PC Jeweller boasts a market capitalization of 4310.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 99.3 and a low of 25.45. This significant growth trajectory underscores the company's strong market position and positive investor sentiment.

PC Jeweller Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue401.1548.49+727.28%67.68+492.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.276.35-17.01%9.65-45.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.774.07-7.37%6.63-43.14%
Total Operating Expense353.3554.14+552.66%117.32+201.18%
Operating Income47.8-5.65+946.02%-49.64+196.29%
Net Income Before Taxes84.64-124.23+168.13%-169.75+149.86%
Net Income156.06-121.64+228.3%-171.62+190.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.35-2.61+228.35%-3.69+190.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹156.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹401.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

