PC Jeweller Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 223.92% YoY

PC Jeweller declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 95.31% & the loss increased by 223.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 91.08% and the loss increased by 43.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.05% q-o-q & decreased by 54.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 33.05% q-o-q & decreased by 365.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-4.25 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 224.43% Y-o-Y.
PC Jeweller has delivered -8.76% return in the last 1 week, 91.65% return in the last 6 months, and 8.14% YTD return.
Currently, PC Jeweller has a market cap of ₹2350.29 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹65.45 & ₹21.3 respectively.
PC Jeweller Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.06
|449.17
|-91.08%
|854.31
|-95.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.81
|8.21
|-17.05%
|15.01
|-54.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.8
|4.87
|-1.44%
|7.06
|-32.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|117.92
|507.69
|-76.77%
|825.02
|-85.71%
|Operating Income
|-77.86
|-58.52
|-33.05%
|29.29
|-365.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-200.65
|-137.15
|-46.3%
|-67.19
|-198.63%
|Net Income
|-197.98
|-138.13
|-43.33%
|-61.12
|-223.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.25
|-2.97
|-43.1%
|-1.31
|-224.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-197.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹40.06Cr
