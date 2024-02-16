PC Jeweller Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 223.92% YoY

PC Jeweller declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 95.31% & the loss increased by 223.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 91.08% and the loss increased by 43.33%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.05% q-o-q & decreased by 54.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.05% q-o-q & decreased by 365.82% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-4.25 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 224.43% Y-o-Y.

PC Jeweller has delivered -8.76% return in the last 1 week, 91.65% return in the last 6 months, and 8.14% YTD return.

Currently, PC Jeweller has a market cap of ₹2350.29 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹65.45 & ₹21.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PC Jeweller Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.06 449.17 -91.08% 854.31 -95.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.81 8.21 -17.05% 15.01 -54.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.8 4.87 -1.44% 7.06 -32.01% Total Operating Expense 117.92 507.69 -76.77% 825.02 -85.71% Operating Income -77.86 -58.52 -33.05% 29.29 -365.82% Net Income Before Taxes -200.65 -137.15 -46.3% -67.19 -198.63% Net Income -197.98 -138.13 -43.33% -61.12 -223.92% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.25 -2.97 -43.1% -1.31 -224.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-197.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹40.06Cr

