PCBL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.4% YoY

PCBL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.52% & the profit increased by 52.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.44% and the profit increased by 20.57%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.9% q-o-q & increased by 27.61% YoY.

The operating income was up by 19.18% q-o-q & increased by 79.34% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 52.53% YoY.

PCBL has delivered 6.04% return in the last 1 week, 74.94% return in the last 6 months, and 9.6% YTD return.

Currently, PCBL has a market cap of ₹10406.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹287.7 & ₹108.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5. The record date for the dividend is 29 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 29 Jan, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PCBL Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1656.76 1486.71 +11.44% 1363.33 +21.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 60.96 55.98 +8.9% 47.77 +27.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.65 48.24 +9.14% 33 +59.55% Total Operating Expense 1430.47 1296.83 +10.31% 1237.15 +15.63% Operating Income 226.29 189.88 +19.18% 126.18 +79.34% Net Income Before Taxes 201.09 171.59 +17.19% 123.9 +62.3% Net Income 147.87 122.64 +20.57% 97.03 +52.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.92 3.25 +20.62% 2.57 +52.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹147.87Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1656.76Cr

