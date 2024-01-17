Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PCBL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.4% YoY

PCBL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.4% YoY

Livemint

PCBL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 21.52% YoY & Profit Increased by 52.4% YoY

PCBL Q3 FY24 Results Live

PCBL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.52% & the profit increased by 52.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.44% and the profit increased by 20.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.9% q-o-q & increased by 27.61% YoY.

The operating income was up by 19.18% q-o-q & increased by 79.34% YoY.

The EPS is 3.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 52.53% YoY.

PCBL has delivered 6.04% return in the last 1 week, 74.94% return in the last 6 months, and 9.6% YTD return.

Currently, PCBL has a market cap of 10406.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 287.7 & 108.7 respectively.

As of 17 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 5.5. The record date for the dividend is 29 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 29 Jan, 2024.

PCBL Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1656.761486.71+11.44%1363.33+21.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.9655.98+8.9%47.77+27.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.6548.24+9.14%33+59.55%
Total Operating Expense1430.471296.83+10.31%1237.15+15.63%
Operating Income226.29189.88+19.18%126.18+79.34%
Net Income Before Taxes201.09171.59+17.19%123.9+62.3%
Net Income147.87122.64+20.57%97.03+52.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.923.25+20.62%2.57+52.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹147.87Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1656.76Cr

