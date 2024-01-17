PCBL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.4% YoY

PCBL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.52% & the profit increased by 52.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.44% and the profit increased by 20.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.9% q-o-q & increased by 27.61% YoY.
The operating income was up by 19.18% q-o-q & increased by 79.34% YoY.
The EPS is ₹3.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 52.53% YoY.
PCBL has delivered 6.04% return in the last 1 week, 74.94% return in the last 6 months, and 9.6% YTD return.
Currently, PCBL has a market cap of ₹10406.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹287.7 & ₹108.7 respectively.
As of 17 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5. The record date for the dividend is 29 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 29 Jan, 2024.
PCBL Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1656.76
|1486.71
|+11.44%
|1363.33
|+21.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|60.96
|55.98
|+8.9%
|47.77
|+27.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.65
|48.24
|+9.14%
|33
|+59.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|1430.47
|1296.83
|+10.31%
|1237.15
|+15.63%
|Operating Income
|226.29
|189.88
|+19.18%
|126.18
|+79.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|201.09
|171.59
|+17.19%
|123.9
|+62.3%
|Net Income
|147.87
|122.64
|+20.57%
|97.03
|+52.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.92
|3.25
|+20.62%
|2.57
|+52.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹147.87Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1656.76Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!