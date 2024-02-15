Pcs Technology Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.08% YoY

Pcs Technology declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.78% & the profit increased by 49.08% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.3% and the profit increased by 34.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.45% q-o-q & decreased by 7.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.26% q-o-q & increased by 1.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.1% Y-o-Y.
Pcs Technology has delivered -0.1% return in the last 1 week, 42.33% return in the last 6 months, and -0.19% YTD return.
Currently, Pcs Technology has a market cap of ₹43.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹25.5 & ₹11.46 respectively.
Pcs Technology Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.08
|0.08
|-4.3%
|0.09
|-11.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.2
|0.2
|-2.45%
|0.21
|-7.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|-0.42%
|0.05
|+0.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.36
|0.38
|-5.05%
|0.37
|-4.34%
|Operating Income
|-0.28
|-0.29
|+5.26%
|-0.28
|+1.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.42
|0.35
|+19.99%
|0.35
|+18.52%
|Net Income
|0.37
|0.27
|+34.03%
|0.25
|+49.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.15
|0.1
|+49.52%
|0.11
|+31.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.37Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.08Cr
