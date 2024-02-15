Pcs Technology Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.08% YoY

Pcs Technology declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.78% & the profit increased by 49.08% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.3% and the profit increased by 34.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.45% q-o-q & decreased by 7.79% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 5.26% q-o-q & increased by 1.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.1% Y-o-Y.

Pcs Technology has delivered -0.1% return in the last 1 week, 42.33% return in the last 6 months, and -0.19% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Pcs Technology has a market cap of ₹43.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹25.5 & ₹11.46 respectively.

Pcs Technology Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.08 0.08 -4.3% 0.09 -11.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.2 0.2 -2.45% 0.21 -7.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 -0.42% 0.05 +0.43% Total Operating Expense 0.36 0.38 -5.05% 0.37 -4.34% Operating Income -0.28 -0.29 +5.26% -0.28 +1.95% Net Income Before Taxes 0.42 0.35 +19.99% 0.35 +18.52% Net Income 0.37 0.27 +34.03% 0.25 +49.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 0.1 +49.52% 0.11 +31.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.37Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!