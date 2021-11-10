PDS Multinational Fashions reports 18% revenue growth in Q2 FY22

Pallak Seth, vice of the company, said “Being a truly global enterprise, we persistently endeavour to further strengthen the platform. As a step in this direction, we are also pleased to welcome Mr. Mungo Park and Mr. Robert Sinclair on the Board of Directors who bring along decades of global experience, enriching the PDS platform. Moreover, PDS is consciously working towards circularity. We are happy to announce that PDS is now a member of the Sustainability Apparel Coalition (SAC), a global, multi-stakeholder non-profit alliance for the fashion industry."