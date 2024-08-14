Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 35.98% YoY

Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 17.73% YoY & profit increased by 35.98% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live
Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live

Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live : Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Pearl Global Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.73% and the profit increased by 35.98% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20% and the profit increased by 27.27%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 22.83% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to achieve a significant profit growth due to robust operational performance.

The operating income for the quarter was up by 40.07% QoQ and increased by 24.08% YoY. This strong performance indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency within the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 13.77, which marks an increase of 24.51% YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Pearl Global Industries has delivered impressive returns, with a 4.89% return in the last week, 62.06% return in the last 6 months, and a 45.54% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Pearl Global Industries has a market cap of 4313.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1049.05 and 334.22 respectively. This showcases the company's robust market position and the significant growth potential.

Pearl Global Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1052.8877.37+20%894.21+17.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total192.9185.05+4.24%157.05+22.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.0918.88-9.5%13.51+26.53%
Total Operating Expense966.02815.42+18.47%824.28+17.2%
Operating Income86.7861.95+40.07%69.94+24.08%
Net Income Before Taxes73.2354.4+34.61%57.53+27.29%
Net Income65.3551.35+27.27%48.06+35.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.7711.84+16.31%11.06+24.51%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹65.35Cr
₹1052.8Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsPearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 35.98% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.00
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.9 (-3.29%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.70
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.5 (-0.3%)

    Tata Power

    405.25
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -3.05 (-0.75%)

    Vedanta

    414.85
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -7.85 (-1.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    237.00
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    19.25 (8.84%)

    PB Fintech

    1,591.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    110.3 (7.45%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    945.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    50.1 (5.6%)

    SJVN

    144.10
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    7.15 (5.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue