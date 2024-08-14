Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 35.98% YoY

Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live : Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Pearl Global Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.73% and the profit increased by 35.98% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20% and the profit increased by 27.27%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 22.83% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to achieve a significant profit growth due to robust operational performance.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 40.07% QoQ and increased by 24.08% YoY. This strong performance indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency within the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹13.77, which marks an increase of 24.51% YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
Pearl Global Industries has delivered impressive returns, with a 4.89% return in the last week, 62.06% return in the last 6 months, and a 45.54% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.
Currently, Pearl Global Industries has a market cap of ₹4313.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1049.05 and ₹334.22 respectively. This showcases the company's robust market position and the significant growth potential.
Pearl Global Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1052.8
|877.37
|+20%
|894.21
|+17.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|192.9
|185.05
|+4.24%
|157.05
|+22.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.09
|18.88
|-9.5%
|13.51
|+26.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|966.02
|815.42
|+18.47%
|824.28
|+17.2%
|Operating Income
|86.78
|61.95
|+40.07%
|69.94
|+24.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|73.23
|54.4
|+34.61%
|57.53
|+27.29%
|Net Income
|65.35
|51.35
|+27.27%
|48.06
|+35.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.77
|11.84
|+16.31%
|11.06
|+24.51%
