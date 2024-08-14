Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 35.98% YoY

Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live : Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Pearl Global Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.73% and the profit increased by 35.98% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20% and the profit increased by 27.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 22.83% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to achieve a significant profit growth due to robust operational performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 22.83% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to achieve a significant profit growth due to robust operational performance.

The operating income for the quarter was up by 40.07% QoQ and increased by 24.08% YoY. This strong performance indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency within the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹13.77, which marks an increase of 24.51% YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Pearl Global Industries has delivered impressive returns, with a 4.89% return in the last week, 62.06% return in the last 6 months, and a 45.54% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Pearl Global Industries has a market cap of ₹4313.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1049.05 and ₹334.22 respectively. This showcases the company's robust market position and the significant growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pearl Global Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1052.8 877.37 +20% 894.21 +17.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 192.9 185.05 +4.24% 157.05 +22.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.09 18.88 -9.5% 13.51 +26.53% Total Operating Expense 966.02 815.42 +18.47% 824.28 +17.2% Operating Income 86.78 61.95 +40.07% 69.94 +24.08% Net Income Before Taxes 73.23 54.4 +34.61% 57.53 +27.29% Net Income 65.35 51.35 +27.27% 48.06 +35.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.77 11.84 +16.31% 11.06 +24.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹65.35Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1052.8Cr

