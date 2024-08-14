Hello User
Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 35.98% YoY

Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 35.98% YoY

Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 17.73% YoY & profit increased by 35.98% YoY

Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live

Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live : Pearl Global Industries Q1 Results Live: Pearl Global Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.73% and the profit increased by 35.98% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20% and the profit increased by 27.27%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 22.83% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to achieve a significant profit growth due to robust operational performance.

The operating income for the quarter was up by 40.07% QoQ and increased by 24.08% YoY. This strong performance indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency within the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 13.77, which marks an increase of 24.51% YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Pearl Global Industries has delivered impressive returns, with a 4.89% return in the last week, 62.06% return in the last 6 months, and a 45.54% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Pearl Global Industries has a market cap of 4313.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1049.05 and 334.22 respectively. This showcases the company's robust market position and the significant growth potential.

Pearl Global Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1052.8877.37+20%894.21+17.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total192.9185.05+4.24%157.05+22.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.0918.88-9.5%13.51+26.53%
Total Operating Expense966.02815.42+18.47%824.28+17.2%
Operating Income86.7861.95+40.07%69.94+24.08%
Net Income Before Taxes73.2354.4+34.61%57.53+27.29%
Net Income65.3551.35+27.27%48.06+35.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.7711.84+16.31%11.06+24.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹65.35Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1052.8Cr

