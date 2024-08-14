Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.05% YoY

Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live : Pennar Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.06% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit saw a significant rise of 21.05% YoY. This mixed performance comes amid challenging market conditions. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.86% and the profit decreased by 7.72%.

The company managed to control its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 5.19% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 5.63% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profit margins.

Operational efficiency was a highlight this quarter. The operating income was up by 12.63% QoQ and saw a robust increase of 20.92% YoY. This indicates that the company is getting better at converting its core operations into profits.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.96, reflecting an increase of 20.99% YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Pennar Industries has delivered a -1.83% return in the last week, a 13.48% return over the last six months, and an impressive 35.28% year-to-date (YTD) return. This shows a strong upward trend in the company's stock value over the longer term.

The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹2276.41 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹204.12 and a low of ₹90, suggesting considerable volatility but also significant growth potential.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, one analyst covering the company has given it a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future prospects.

Pennar Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 733.45 822.8 -10.86% 748.89 -2.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 75.99 80.15 -5.19% 80.52 -5.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.54 15.97 +3.57% 16.42 +0.73% Total Operating Expense 678.42 773.94 -12.34% 703.38 -3.55% Operating Income 55.03 48.86 +12.63% 45.51 +20.92% Net Income Before Taxes 35.43 39.17 -9.55% 29.45 +20.31% Net Income 26.4 28.61 -7.72% 21.81 +21.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.96 2.12 -7.55% 1.62 +20.99%