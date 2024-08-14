Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.05% YoY

Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.06% YoY & profit increased by 21.05% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live
Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live

Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live : Pennar Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.06% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit saw a significant rise of 21.05% YoY. This mixed performance comes amid challenging market conditions. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.86% and the profit decreased by 7.72%.

The company managed to control its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 5.19% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 5.63% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profit margins.

Operational efficiency was a highlight this quarter. The operating income was up by 12.63% QoQ and saw a robust increase of 20.92% YoY. This indicates that the company is getting better at converting its core operations into profits.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.96, reflecting an increase of 20.99% YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Pennar Industries has delivered a -1.83% return in the last week, a 13.48% return over the last six months, and an impressive 35.28% year-to-date (YTD) return. This shows a strong upward trend in the company's stock value over the longer term.

The company currently has a market capitalization of 2276.41 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 204.12 and a low of 90, suggesting considerable volatility but also significant growth potential.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, one analyst covering the company has given it a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future prospects.

Pennar Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue733.45822.8-10.86%748.89-2.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.9980.15-5.19%80.52-5.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5415.97+3.57%16.42+0.73%
Total Operating Expense678.42773.94-12.34%703.38-3.55%
Operating Income55.0348.86+12.63%45.51+20.92%
Net Income Before Taxes35.4339.17-9.55%29.45+20.31%
Net Income26.428.61-7.72%21.81+21.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.962.12-7.55%1.62+20.99%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹26.4Cr
₹733.45Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsPennar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.05% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.45
    11:28 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.45 (-2.99%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.05
    11:28 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.15 (-0.09%)

    Tata Power

    406.00
    11:28 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-0.56%)

    Vedanta

    415.25
    11:28 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -7.45 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    236.60
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    18.85 (8.66%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    954.85
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    59.65 (6.66%)

    PB Fintech

    1,569.05
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    88.05 (5.95%)

    PCBL

    396.75
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    21.75 (5.8%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue