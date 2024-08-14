Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.05% YoY

Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.05% YoY

Livemint

Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.06% YoY & profit increased by 21.05% YoY

Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live

Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live : Pennar Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.06% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit saw a significant rise of 21.05% YoY. This mixed performance comes amid challenging market conditions. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.86% and the profit decreased by 7.72%.

The company managed to control its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 5.19% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 5.63% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profit margins.

Operational efficiency was a highlight this quarter. The operating income was up by 12.63% QoQ and saw a robust increase of 20.92% YoY. This indicates that the company is getting better at converting its core operations into profits.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.96, reflecting an increase of 20.99% YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Pennar Industries has delivered a -1.83% return in the last week, a 13.48% return over the last six months, and an impressive 35.28% year-to-date (YTD) return. This shows a strong upward trend in the company's stock value over the longer term.

The company currently has a market capitalization of 2276.41 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 204.12 and a low of 90, suggesting considerable volatility but also significant growth potential.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, one analyst covering the company has given it a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future prospects.

Pennar Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue733.45822.8-10.86%748.89-2.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.9980.15-5.19%80.52-5.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5415.97+3.57%16.42+0.73%
Total Operating Expense678.42773.94-12.34%703.38-3.55%
Operating Income55.0348.86+12.63%45.51+20.92%
Net Income Before Taxes35.4339.17-9.55%29.45+20.31%
Net Income26.428.61-7.72%21.81+21.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.962.12-7.55%1.62+20.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.4Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹733.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

