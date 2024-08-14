Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.05% YoY

Pennar Industries Q1 Results Live : Pennar Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.06% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit saw a significant rise of 21.05% YoY. This mixed performance comes amid challenging market conditions. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.86% and the profit decreased by 7.72%.
The company managed to control its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 5.19% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 5.63% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profit margins.
Operational efficiency was a highlight this quarter. The operating income was up by 12.63% QoQ and saw a robust increase of 20.92% YoY. This indicates that the company is getting better at converting its core operations into profits.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.96, reflecting an increase of 20.99% YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.
In terms of stock performance, Pennar Industries has delivered a -1.83% return in the last week, a 13.48% return over the last six months, and an impressive 35.28% year-to-date (YTD) return. This shows a strong upward trend in the company's stock value over the longer term.
The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹2276.41 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹204.12 and a low of ₹90, suggesting considerable volatility but also significant growth potential.
As of 14 Aug, 2024, one analyst covering the company has given it a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future prospects.
Pennar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|733.45
|822.8
|-10.86%
|748.89
|-2.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|75.99
|80.15
|-5.19%
|80.52
|-5.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.54
|15.97
|+3.57%
|16.42
|+0.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|678.42
|773.94
|-12.34%
|703.38
|-3.55%
|Operating Income
|55.03
|48.86
|+12.63%
|45.51
|+20.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.43
|39.17
|-9.55%
|29.45
|+20.31%
|Net Income
|26.4
|28.61
|-7.72%
|21.81
|+21.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.96
|2.12
|-7.55%
|1.62
|+20.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹26.4Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹733.45Cr
