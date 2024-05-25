Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.58% YOY

Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live : Pennar Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 23.09% & the profit increased by 22.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.48% and the profit increased by 12.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.89% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 16.35% q-o-q & decreased by 10.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.12 for Q4 which increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.
Pennar Industries has delivered 6.72% return in the last 1 week, 14.51% return in last 6 months and 15.2% YTD return.
Currently the Pennar Industries has a market cap of ₹1938.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹163.4 & ₹66.45 respectively.
As of 25 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Pennar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|822.8
|744.75
|+10.48%
|668.43
|+23.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.15
|71.63
|+11.89%
|81.84
|-2.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.97
|17.55
|-9%
|17.26
|-7.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|773.94
|686.34
|+12.76%
|613.81
|+26.09%
|Operating Income
|48.86
|58.41
|-16.35%
|54.62
|-10.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.17
|33.07
|+18.45%
|30.63
|+27.88%
|Net Income
|28.61
|25.39
|+12.68%
|23.34
|+22.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.12
|1.88
|+12.77%
|1.77
|+19.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹822.8Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!