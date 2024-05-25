Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.58% YOY

Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.58% YOY

Livemint

Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.09% YoY & profit increased by 22.58% YoY

Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live

Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live : Pennar Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 23.09% & the profit increased by 22.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.48% and the profit increased by 12.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.89% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.35% q-o-q & decreased by 10.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.12 for Q4 which increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.

Pennar Industries has delivered 6.72% return in the last 1 week, 14.51% return in last 6 months and 15.2% YTD return.

Currently the Pennar Industries has a market cap of 1938.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 163.4 & 66.45 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Pennar Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue822.8744.75+10.48%668.43+23.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.1571.63+11.89%81.84-2.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.9717.55-9%17.26-7.47%
Total Operating Expense773.94686.34+12.76%613.81+26.09%
Operating Income48.8658.41-16.35%54.62-10.55%
Net Income Before Taxes39.1733.07+18.45%30.63+27.88%
Net Income28.6125.39+12.68%23.34+22.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.121.88+12.77%1.77+19.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹822.8Cr

