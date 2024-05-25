Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.58% YOY

Pennar Industries Q4 Results Live : Pennar Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 23.09% & the profit increased by 22.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.48% and the profit increased by 12.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.89% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.35% q-o-q & decreased by 10.55% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.12 for Q4 which increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.

Pennar Industries has delivered 6.72% return in the last 1 week, 14.51% return in last 6 months and 15.2% YTD return.

Currently the Pennar Industries has a market cap of ₹1938.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹163.4 & ₹66.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Pennar Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 822.8 744.75 +10.48% 668.43 +23.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.15 71.63 +11.89% 81.84 -2.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.97 17.55 -9% 17.26 -7.47% Total Operating Expense 773.94 686.34 +12.76% 613.81 +26.09% Operating Income 48.86 58.41 -16.35% 54.62 -10.55% Net Income Before Taxes 39.17 33.07 +18.45% 30.63 +27.88% Net Income 28.61 25.39 +12.68% 23.34 +22.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.12 1.88 +12.77% 1.77 +19.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹28.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹822.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!