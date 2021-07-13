PepsiCo reports double-digit organic revenue growth in India in Q2

“The rest of Asia is a bit more challenged…when you think about Vietnam, Thailand, you know Japan, even Australia there are a bit more challenges there, India…consumers going back to normal behaviour—so that might take a little bit of time. Obviously, Africa, Middle East, India…still a lot of challenges there with running normal operations in all those markets. So, it will be a while before those markets go back to normality," the company’s top management said in its investor webcast on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}