PepsiCo reports double-digit volume growth in India foods and drinks business

NEW DELHI: Food and beverage major PepsiCo said its India business reported a double-digit organic revenue growth for the 12 weeks ended June 11, 2022. In addition to the double-digit organic revenue growth, India also witnessed double-digit volume growth across foods and beverages.
Overall, the company’s international business delivered 15% organic revenue growth, the company said, announcing its second quarter earnings on Tuesday.
“Our developing and emerging markets remained resilient and delivered double-digit organic revenue growth in the quarter, including double-digit organic revenue growth in Mexico, Brazil, China, South Africa, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, and Poland, and high-single-digit growth in Vietnam," the company said in an earnings announcement.
Meanwhile, in the AMESA region, the convenient foods unit volume grew 10%, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in the Middle East and India during the quarter. Within the region, beverage unit volume grew 28%, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India in the same period, the company added.
India reported a severe summer with consumers returning to offices and schools and colleges resuming after two consecutive summers marked by the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Meanwhile, the maker of Lay’s chips and Pepsi drinks said that it gained market share in the savory snacks category in markets such as India and China.
“With respect to our year-to-date market share performance, we gained savory snack share in many of our international markets including China, the U.K., India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Vietnam", the company added in its earnings announcement.
On Tuesday the company lifted its full-year sales forecast. PepsiCo’s overall net revenue rose 5.2% to $20.23 billion in the second quarter ended June 11.