PepsiCo reports market share gains in India business in 2022
- The company beats earnings expectations led by price hikes it took across its portfolio that helped lift sales
NEW DELHI :
Food and beverage major PepsiCo on Thursday said its India business reported double-digit organic revenue growth for the full-year 2022 ending December 31, 2022.
