Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Permanent Magnets Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 57.78% YOY

Permanent Magnets Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 57.78% YOY

Livemint

Permanent Magnets Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.33% YoY & profit decreased by 57.78% YoY

Permanent Magnets Q3 FY24 Results Live

Permanent Magnets declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.33% & the profit decreased by 57.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.92% and the profit decreased by 45.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.01% q-o-q & increased by 25.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 47.29% q-o-q & decreased by 55.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.47 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 57.75% Y-o-Y.

Permanent Magnets has delivered -18.79% return in the last 1 week, -31.13% return in the last 6 months, and -26.62% YTD return.

Currently, Permanent Magnets has a market cap of 898.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1721 & 694 respectively.

Permanent Magnets Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.5353.71-5.92%52.82-4.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.172.83+12.01%2.52+25.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.942.02-3.96%1.45+33.89%
Total Operating Expense45.6744.49+2.65%41.97+8.82%
Operating Income4.869.22-47.29%10.85-55.21%
Net Income Before Taxes5.119.67-47.16%11.89-57.03%
Net Income3.847.08-45.76%9.09-57.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.478.23-45.69%10.58-57.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.84Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹50.53Cr

