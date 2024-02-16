Permanent Magnets Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 57.78% YOY

Permanent Magnets declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.33% & the profit decreased by 57.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.92% and the profit decreased by 45.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.01% q-o-q & increased by 25.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 47.29% q-o-q & decreased by 55.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.47 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 57.75% Y-o-Y.
Permanent Magnets has delivered -18.79% return in the last 1 week, -31.13% return in the last 6 months, and -26.62% YTD return.
Currently, Permanent Magnets has a market cap of ₹898.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1721 & ₹694 respectively.
Permanent Magnets Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|50.53
|53.71
|-5.92%
|52.82
|-4.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.17
|2.83
|+12.01%
|2.52
|+25.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.94
|2.02
|-3.96%
|1.45
|+33.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|45.67
|44.49
|+2.65%
|41.97
|+8.82%
|Operating Income
|4.86
|9.22
|-47.29%
|10.85
|-55.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.11
|9.67
|-47.16%
|11.89
|-57.03%
|Net Income
|3.84
|7.08
|-45.76%
|9.09
|-57.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.47
|8.23
|-45.69%
|10.58
|-57.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.84Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹50.53Cr
