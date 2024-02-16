Permanent Magnets Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 57.78% YOY

Permanent Magnets declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.33% & the profit decreased by 57.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.92% and the profit decreased by 45.76%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.01% q-o-q & increased by 25.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 47.29% q-o-q & decreased by 55.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.47 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 57.75% Y-o-Y.

Permanent Magnets has delivered -18.79% return in the last 1 week, -31.13% return in the last 6 months, and -26.62% YTD return.

Currently, Permanent Magnets has a market cap of ₹898.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1721 & ₹694 respectively.

Permanent Magnets Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.53 53.71 -5.92% 52.82 -4.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.17 2.83 +12.01% 2.52 +25.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.94 2.02 -3.96% 1.45 +33.89% Total Operating Expense 45.67 44.49 +2.65% 41.97 +8.82% Operating Income 4.86 9.22 -47.29% 10.85 -55.21% Net Income Before Taxes 5.11 9.67 -47.16% 11.89 -57.03% Net Income 3.84 7.08 -45.76% 9.09 -57.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.47 8.23 -45.69% 10.58 -57.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.84Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹50.53Cr

