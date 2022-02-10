OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Pernod Ricard 1H profit soared on higher sales

Pernod Ricard 1H profit soared on higher sales

REUTERSPremium
REUTERS
 wsj 1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 07:55 PM IST Joshua Kirby, The Wall Street Journal

  • The French drinks group made total sales of 5.96 billion euros ($6.81 billion) for the six months to the end of December, 17% higher at constant currency than the same period the previous year

Pernod Ricard SA said Thursday that first-half earnings rose sharply as sales increased, and that it expects good momentum for the rest of the fiscal year.

The French drinks group made total sales of 5.96 billion euros ($6.81 billion) for the six months to the end of December, 17% higher at constant currency than the same period the previous year. In the second quarter, growth slowed to 14% from 20% in the first quarter as a result of changing comparison bases in some markets, Pernod Ricard said.

Operating profit rose 32% in the half-year to EUR1.44 billion, outstripping sales growth as the operating margin grew strongly. Net profit came to EUR1.39 billion compared with EUR966 million previously.

For the rest of the fiscal year, Pernod Ricard said it expects continued sales momentum thanks to gradual recovery in business divisions including on-trade and travel retail. This will drive expansion in the operating margin, although moderating from the first half, the company said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout