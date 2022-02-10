Pernod Ricard 1H profit soared on higher sales

The French drinks group made total sales of 5.96 billion euros ($6.81 billion) for the six months to the end of December, 17% higher at constant currency than the same period the previous year. In the second quarter, growth slowed to 14% from 20% in the first quarter as a result of changing comparison bases in some markets, Pernod Ricard said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}