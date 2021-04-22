Pernod Ricard reports double-digit growth in key brands in Q3

“The sanitary situation is improving very progressively throughout the course of the first half and leading to easing of restrictions on public gatherings in Q2 and thus, the plus 2%. The off trade is now broadly open in most regions, and our production capacity has overall normalized during the first half. The Seagram's Indian whiskeys are in decline, but we do have a slight positive mix due to the stronger emphasis our teams in India have put on Royal Stag and Blenders Pride in particular. Our strategic international brands have returned to growth as well, principally led by Ballantine's, Jameson and the Glenlivet. And it's noteworthy to say that 100 Pipers is also performing well," the company’s top management said during its half-yearly and Q2 earnings call in February.