Persistent Q1 Results: Net profit rises 33.94%, revenue from operations increases 17.92% for Q1FY2025.

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published18 Jul 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Persistent Q1 Results: Persistent Systems Limited, reported a 33.94 per cent rise in net profit at 306.41 crore for their April to June quarter results announced on Thursday, July 18th, when compared to 228.76 crore in the same quarter the previous year. 

The company's revenue from operations rose 17.92 per cent to 2,737.17 crore as compared to 2,321,17 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing. 

Persistent Systems shares closed 1.73 per cent higher at 4,903 after Thursday's trading session, as compared to 4,819.85 on the previous day. The result was declared after market hours.

First Published:18 Jul 2024, 04:28 PM IST
