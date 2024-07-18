Persistent Q1 Results: Persistent Systems Limited, reported a 33.94 per cent rise in net profit at ₹306.41 crore for their April to June quarter results announced on Thursday, July 18th, when compared to ₹228.76 crore in the same quarter the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenue from operations rose 17.92 per cent to ₹2,737.17 crore as compared to ₹2,321,17 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.

Persistent Systems shares closed 1.73 per cent higher at ₹4,903 after Thursday's trading session, as compared to ₹4,819.85 on the previous day. The result was declared after market hours.