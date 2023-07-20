comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Persistent Systems Q1 results: Consolidated net profit comes in at 228.8 crore
IT firm Persistent Systems has announced its earnings today with the consolidated net profit coming in at 228.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to 211.6 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations was at 2,321.2 crore in Q1 versus 1,878.1 crore in quarter ending June 30, 2022, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 20 July. 

The firm also appointed Dr Ajit Ranade as an Independent Director to the Board

More to come…

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 05:01 PM IST
