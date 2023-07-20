Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Persistent Systems Q1 results: Consolidated net profit comes in at 228.8 crore
BREAKING NEWS

Persistent Systems Q1 results: Consolidated net profit comes in at 228.8 crore

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:56 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

Persistent Systems releases Q1 results, sees consolidated net profit comes in at 228.8 crore.

Persistent Systems Ltd.

IT firm Persistent Systems has announced its earnings today with the consolidated net profit coming in at 228.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to 211.6 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations was at 2,321.2 crore in Q1 versus 1,878.1 crore in quarter ending June 30, 2022, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 20 July.

The firm also appointed Dr Ajit Ranade as an Independent Director to the Board

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 05:01 PM IST
