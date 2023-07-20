IT firm Persistent Systems has announced its earnings today with the consolidated net profit coming in at ₹228.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to ₹211.6 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations was at ₹2,321.2 crore in Q1 versus ₹1,878.1 crore in quarter ending June 30, 2022, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 20 July.

