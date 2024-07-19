Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.94% YOY

Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live : Persistent Systems declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.92% & the profit increased by 33.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.66% and the profit decreased by 2.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.91% q-o-q & increased by 3.24% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.56% q-o-q & increased by 28.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.89 for Q1 which increased by 32.92% Y-o-Y. Persistent Systems has delivered 7.41% return in the last 1 week, 26.14% return in the last 6 months and 32.52% YTD return.
Currently, Persistent Systems has a market cap of ₹74908.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4928.95 & ₹2317.18 respectively.
As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Persistent Systems Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2737.17
|2590.53
|+5.66%
|2321.18
|+17.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1573.5
|1529.01
|+2.91%
|1524.16
|+3.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|71.2
|79.92
|-10.91%
|76.33
|-6.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|2353.15
|2216.08
|+6.19%
|2023.1
|+16.31%
|Operating Income
|384.02
|374.44
|+2.56%
|298.07
|+28.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|400.54
|395.49
|+1.28%
|307.05
|+30.45%
|Net Income
|306.42
|315.32
|-2.82%
|228.77
|+33.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.89
|20.48
|-2.87%
|14.97
|+32.92%