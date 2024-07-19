Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.94% YOY

Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live : Persistent Systems declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.92% & the profit increased by 33.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.66% and the profit decreased by 2.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.91% q-o-q & increased by 3.24% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.56% q-o-q & increased by 28.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹19.89 for Q1 which increased by 32.92% Y-o-Y. Persistent Systems has delivered 7.41% return in the last 1 week, 26.14% return in the last 6 months and 32.52% YTD return.

Currently, Persistent Systems has a market cap of ₹74908.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4928.95 & ₹2317.18 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Persistent Systems Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2737.17 2590.53 +5.66% 2321.18 +17.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1573.5 1529.01 +2.91% 1524.16 +3.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 71.2 79.92 -10.91% 76.33 -6.72% Total Operating Expense 2353.15 2216.08 +6.19% 2023.1 +16.31% Operating Income 384.02 374.44 +2.56% 298.07 +28.83% Net Income Before Taxes 400.54 395.49 +1.28% 307.05 +30.45% Net Income 306.42 315.32 -2.82% 228.77 +33.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.89 20.48 -2.87% 14.97 +32.92%