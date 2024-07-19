Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.94% YOY

Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.94% YOY

Livemint

Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.92% YoY & profit increased by 33.94% YoY

Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live

Persistent Systems Q1 Results Live : Persistent Systems declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.92% & the profit increased by 33.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.66% and the profit decreased by 2.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.91% q-o-q & increased by 3.24% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.56% q-o-q & increased by 28.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.89 for Q1 which increased by 32.92% Y-o-Y. Persistent Systems has delivered 7.41% return in the last 1 week, 26.14% return in the last 6 months and 32.52% YTD return.

Currently, Persistent Systems has a market cap of 74908.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4928.95 & 2317.18 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Persistent Systems Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2737.172590.53+5.66%2321.18+17.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1573.51529.01+2.91%1524.16+3.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization71.279.92-10.91%76.33-6.72%
Total Operating Expense2353.152216.08+6.19%2023.1+16.31%
Operating Income384.02374.44+2.56%298.07+28.83%
Net Income Before Taxes400.54395.49+1.28%307.05+30.45%
Net Income306.42315.32-2.82%228.77+33.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.8920.48-2.87%14.97+32.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹306.42Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2737.17Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

