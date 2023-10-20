Persistent Systems Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 19.66% YOY
Persistent Systems Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 17.72% YoY & profit increased by 19.66% YoY
Persistent Systems, a leading IT services company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 18th October, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 17.72% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit increased by 19.66% YoY.