Persistent Systems Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 19.66% YOY
Persistent Systems, a leading IT services company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 18th October, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 17.72% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit increased by 19.66% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Persistent Systems experienced a 3.9% growth in revenue and a 15.08% increase in profit. This demonstrates the company's continued growth and strong performance in the market.
One notable factor contributing to the increase in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 5.58% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 19.99% year-on-year (YoY). Despite this increase, Persistent Systems managed to maintain a strong profit margin.
The company's operating income also saw positive growth, with an 11.08% increase QoQ and a 10.65% increase YoY. This indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.
Persistent Systems reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹34.19 for Q2 FY24, representing an 18.81% YoY increase. This highlights the company's ability to generate strong returns for its shareholders.
In terms of market performance, Persistent Systems delivered a negative return of -0.78% in the last week. However, over a longer period, the company has achieved impressive returns, with a 32.67% return in the last six months and a 47.97% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate the company's ability to create value for its investors.
Persistent Systems currently has a market capitalization of ₹42,910.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹6,035 and ₹3,577.45 respectively. This demonstrates the company's strong market position and stability.
Analyst ratings for Persistent Systems are also positive, with a majority of analysts giving Buy or Strong Buy ratings. As of 20th October, 2023, out of the 33 analysts covering the company, 9 analysts have given Buy ratings, 8 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings, 9 analysts have given Hold ratings, 4 analysts have given Sell ratings, and 3 analysts have given Strong Sell ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 20th October, 2023 was to Hold, indicating a positive outlook for the company and confidence in its future performance.
Persistent Systems Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2411.67
|2321.18
|+3.9%
|2048.64
|+17.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1609.19
|1524.16
|+5.58%
|1341.07
|+19.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|74.4
|76.33
|-2.53%
|69.31
|+7.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|2080.58
|2023.1
|+2.84%
|1749.42
|+18.93%
|Operating Income
|331.09
|298.07
|+11.08%
|299.22
|+10.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|355.76
|307.05
|+15.87%
|295.6
|+20.35%
|Net Income
|263.27
|228.77
|+15.08%
|220.01
|+19.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.19
|29.93
|+14.21%
|28.78
|+18.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹263.27Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2411.67Cr
