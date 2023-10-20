Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Persistent Systems Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 19.66% YOY

Persistent Systems Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 19.66% YOY

Livemint

Persistent Systems Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 17.72% YoY & profit increased by 19.66% YoY

Persistent Systems Q2 FY24 Results

Persistent Systems, a leading IT services company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 18th October, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 17.72% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit increased by 19.66% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Persistent Systems experienced a 3.9% growth in revenue and a 15.08% increase in profit. This demonstrates the company's continued growth and strong performance in the market.

One notable factor contributing to the increase in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 5.58% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 19.99% year-on-year (YoY). Despite this increase, Persistent Systems managed to maintain a strong profit margin.

The company's operating income also saw positive growth, with an 11.08% increase QoQ and a 10.65% increase YoY. This indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Persistent Systems reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 34.19 for Q2 FY24, representing an 18.81% YoY increase. This highlights the company's ability to generate strong returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Persistent Systems delivered a negative return of -0.78% in the last week. However, over a longer period, the company has achieved impressive returns, with a 32.67% return in the last six months and a 47.97% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate the company's ability to create value for its investors.

Persistent Systems currently has a market capitalization of 42,910.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 6,035 and 3,577.45 respectively. This demonstrates the company's strong market position and stability.

Analyst ratings for Persistent Systems are also positive, with a majority of analysts giving Buy or Strong Buy ratings. As of 20th October, 2023, out of the 33 analysts covering the company, 9 analysts have given Buy ratings, 8 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings, 9 analysts have given Hold ratings, 4 analysts have given Sell ratings, and 3 analysts have given Strong Sell ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 20th October, 2023 was to Hold, indicating a positive outlook for the company and confidence in its future performance.

Persistent Systems Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2411.672321.18+3.9%2048.64+17.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1609.191524.16+5.58%1341.07+19.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization74.476.33-2.53%69.31+7.34%
Total Operating Expense2080.582023.1+2.84%1749.42+18.93%
Operating Income331.09298.07+11.08%299.22+10.65%
Net Income Before Taxes355.76307.05+15.87%295.6+20.35%
Net Income263.27228.77+15.08%220.01+19.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.1929.93+14.21%28.78+18.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹263.27Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2411.67Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.