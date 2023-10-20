Persistent Systems Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 19.66% YOY

Persistent Systems, a leading IT services company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 18th October, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 17.72% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit increased by 19.66% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Persistent Systems experienced a 3.9% growth in revenue and a 15.08% increase in profit. This demonstrates the company's continued growth and strong performance in the market.

One notable factor contributing to the increase in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 5.58% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 19.99% year-on-year (YoY). Despite this increase, Persistent Systems managed to maintain a strong profit margin.

The company's operating income also saw positive growth, with an 11.08% increase QoQ and a 10.65% increase YoY. This indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Persistent Systems reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹34.19 for Q2 FY24, representing an 18.81% YoY increase. This highlights the company's ability to generate strong returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Persistent Systems delivered a negative return of -0.78% in the last week. However, over a longer period, the company has achieved impressive returns, with a 32.67% return in the last six months and a 47.97% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate the company's ability to create value for its investors.

Persistent Systems currently has a market capitalization of ₹42,910.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹6,035 and ₹3,577.45 respectively. This demonstrates the company's strong market position and stability.

Analyst ratings for Persistent Systems are also positive, with a majority of analysts giving Buy or Strong Buy ratings. As of 20th October, 2023, out of the 33 analysts covering the company, 9 analysts have given Buy ratings, 8 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings, 9 analysts have given Hold ratings, 4 analysts have given Sell ratings, and 3 analysts have given Strong Sell ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 20th October, 2023 was to Hold, indicating a positive outlook for the company and confidence in its future performance.

Persistent Systems Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2411.67 2321.18 +3.9% 2048.64 +17.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1609.19 1524.16 +5.58% 1341.07 +19.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 74.4 76.33 -2.53% 69.31 +7.34% Total Operating Expense 2080.58 2023.1 +2.84% 1749.42 +18.93% Operating Income 331.09 298.07 +11.08% 299.22 +10.65% Net Income Before Taxes 355.76 307.05 +15.87% 295.6 +20.35% Net Income 263.27 228.77 +15.08% 220.01 +19.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.19 29.93 +14.21% 28.78 +18.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹263.27Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2411.67Cr

