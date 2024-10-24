Persistent Systems Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.45% YoY

Persistent Systems Q2 Results Live : Persistent Systems declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 20.13% year-over-year and profit surging by 23.45%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 5.84%, while profit saw an increase of 6.06%.
However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 13.69% quarter-over-quarter and 11.17% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs.
On the operating front, Persistent Systems reported a 5.79% increase in operating income compared to the previous quarter, with a significant 22.7% rise year-over-year, indicating strong underlying business growth.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹20.54, marking a 20.15% increase year-over-year, further strengthening the financial metrics of the company.
The stock performance of Persistent Systems has been impressive, delivering a 3.15% return in the last week, a remarkable 64.98% return over the last six months, and a 54.78% return year-to-date.
Currently, Persistent Systems boasts a market capitalization of ₹89,126.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5,798.7 and a low of ₹2,840, showcasing significant market interest.
As of 24 October 2024, out of 29 analysts covering Persistent Systems, the ratings are varied, with 6 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts recommending Sell, 5 suggesting Hold, 11 rating it as Buy, and 3 advising Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 October 2024 was to Hold, indicating a cautious but optimistic outlook on the company's future performance.
Persistent Systems Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2897.15
|2737.17
|+5.84%
|2411.67
|+20.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1788.9
|1573.5
|+13.69%
|1609.19
|+11.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|74.5
|71.2
|+4.63%
|74.4
|+0.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|2490.91
|2353.15
|+5.85%
|2080.58
|+19.72%
|Operating Income
|406.24
|384.02
|+5.79%
|331.09
|+22.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|434.52
|400.54
|+8.48%
|355.76
|+22.14%
|Net Income
|325
|306.42
|+6.06%
|263.27
|+23.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.54
|19.89
|+3.24%
|17.09
|+20.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹325Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2897.15Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar