Persistent Systems Q2 Results: PAT grows 20%, revenue rises 18% YoY on robust order bookings
Persistent Systems' Q2FY24 profit after tax (PAT) grew 19.7 per cent YoY to ₹263.27 crore against ₹220 crore in the same quarter last year.
Persistent Systems on Wednesday, October 18 reported a 17.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2FY24 consolidated revenue at ₹2,411.7 crore, helped by robust order bookings. In the same quarter last year, the IT player's revenue was at ₹2,048.6 crore. Sequentially, the company's revenue grew 3.9 per cent. while in the US dollar terms, the company's revenue grew 14.1 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).