Persistent Systems Q3 Results 2025:Persistent Systems declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 22.58% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a significant rise of 30.36% year-over-year, reaching ₹372.99 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3062.28 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline of 45.65% in revenue and a decrease of 40.93% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses have shown a decline of 44.75% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 18.84% year-over-year, indicating mixed trends in operational cost management.
The operating income was down by 42.27% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 25.63% year-over-year, reflecting a challenging environment in the short term while remaining resilient in the long run.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹23.93, which marks an increase of 28.73% year-over-year.
Persistent Systems has delivered -7.01% return in the last week, 17.94% return in the last 6 months, but a disappointing -11.99% year-to-date return.
Currently, Persistent Systems boasts a market capitalization of ₹87,607.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6788.9 and a low of ₹3232.05.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 13 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook among analysts.
Persistent Systems Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3062.28
|5634.32
|-45.65%
|2498.22
|+22.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1896.29
|3431.96
|-44.75%
|1595.73
|+18.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|82.12
|145.69
|-43.63%
|78.73
|+4.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|2605.92
|4843.73
|-46.2%
|2134.96
|+22.06%
|Operating Income
|456.37
|790.59
|-42.27%
|363.26
|+25.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|482.04
|835.06
|-42.27%
|389.3
|+23.82%
|Net Income
|372.99
|631.41
|-40.93%
|286.13
|+30.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.93
|40.19
|-40.46%
|18.59
|+28.73%
