Persistent Systems Q3 Results 2025:Persistent Systems declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 22.58% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a significant rise of 30.36% year-over-year, reaching ₹372.99 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3062.28 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline of 45.65% in revenue and a decrease of 40.93% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have shown a decline of 44.75% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 18.84% year-over-year, indicating mixed trends in operational cost management.

The operating income was down by 42.27% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 25.63% year-over-year, reflecting a challenging environment in the short term while remaining resilient in the long run.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹23.93, which marks an increase of 28.73% year-over-year.

Persistent Systems has delivered -7.01% return in the last week, 17.94% return in the last 6 months, but a disappointing -11.99% year-to-date return.

Currently, Persistent Systems boasts a market capitalization of ₹87,607.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6788.9 and a low of ₹3232.05.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 13 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook among analysts.

Persistent Systems Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3062.28 5634.32 -45.65% 2498.22 +22.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1896.29 3431.96 -44.75% 1595.73 +18.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 82.12 145.69 -43.63% 78.73 +4.31% Total Operating Expense 2605.92 4843.73 -46.2% 2134.96 +22.06% Operating Income 456.37 790.59 -42.27% 363.26 +25.63% Net Income Before Taxes 482.04 835.06 -42.27% 389.3 +23.82% Net Income 372.99 631.41 -40.93% 286.13 +30.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.93 40.19 -40.46% 18.59 +28.73%