Persistent Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 30.36% YOY, profit at ₹372.99 crore and revenue at ₹3062.28 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Persistent Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Persistent Systems Q3 Results 2025:Persistent Systems declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 22.58% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a significant rise of 30.36% year-over-year, reaching 372.99 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at 3062.28 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline of 45.65% in revenue and a decrease of 40.93% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have shown a decline of 44.75% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 18.84% year-over-year, indicating mixed trends in operational cost management.

The operating income was down by 42.27% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 25.63% year-over-year, reflecting a challenging environment in the short term while remaining resilient in the long run.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 23.93, which marks an increase of 28.73% year-over-year.

Persistent Systems has delivered -7.01% return in the last week, 17.94% return in the last 6 months, but a disappointing -11.99% year-to-date return.

Currently, Persistent Systems boasts a market capitalization of 87,607.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 6788.9 and a low of 3232.05.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 13 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook among analysts.

Persistent Systems Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3062.285634.32-45.65%2498.22+22.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1896.293431.96-44.75%1595.73+18.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization82.12145.69-43.63%78.73+4.31%
Total Operating Expense2605.924843.73-46.2%2134.96+22.06%
Operating Income456.37790.59-42.27%363.26+25.63%
Net Income Before Taxes482.04835.06-42.27%389.3+23.82%
Net Income372.99631.41-40.93%286.13+30.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.9340.19-40.46%18.59+28.73%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹372.99Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3062.28Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
