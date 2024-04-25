Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.37% YOY

Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live : Persistent Systems declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.91% & the profit increased by 25.37% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 10.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.18% q-o-q & increased by 5.95% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 7.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.48 for Q4 which increased by 34.7% Y-o-Y. Persistent Systems has delivered -10.72% return in the last 1 week, 21.56% return in the last 6 months and -4.48% YTD return.
Currently, Persistent Systems has a market cap of ₹53568.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4450 & ₹2171.07 respectively.
As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024, was to Hold.
Persistent Systems Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2590.53
|2498.22
|+3.7%
|2254.47
|+14.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1529.01
|1595.73
|-4.18%
|1443.11
|+5.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.92
|78.73
|+1.51%
|69.72
|+14.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|2216.08
|2134.96
|+3.8%
|1906.08
|+16.26%
|Operating Income
|374.44
|363.26
|+3.08%
|348.39
|+7.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|395.49
|389.3
|+1.59%
|340.58
|+16.12%
|Net Income
|315.32
|286.13
|+10.2%
|251.51
|+25.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.48
|18.59
|+10.19%
|15.2
|+34.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹315.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2590.53Cr
