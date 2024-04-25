Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.37% YOY

Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live : Persistent Systems declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.91% & the profit increased by 25.37% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 10.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.18% q-o-q & increased by 5.95% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 7.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.48 for Q4 which increased by 34.7% Y-o-Y. Persistent Systems has delivered -10.72% return in the last 1 week, 21.56% return in the last 6 months and -4.48% YTD return.

Currently, Persistent Systems has a market cap of ₹53568.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4450 & ₹2171.07 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024, was to Hold.

Persistent Systems Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2590.53 2498.22 +3.7% 2254.47 +14.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1529.01 1595.73 -4.18% 1443.11 +5.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.92 78.73 +1.51% 69.72 +14.62% Total Operating Expense 2216.08 2134.96 +3.8% 1906.08 +16.26% Operating Income 374.44 363.26 +3.08% 348.39 +7.48% Net Income Before Taxes 395.49 389.3 +1.59% 340.58 +16.12% Net Income 315.32 286.13 +10.2% 251.51 +25.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.48 18.59 +10.19% 15.2 +34.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹315.32Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2590.53Cr

