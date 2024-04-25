Hello User
Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.37% YOY

Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.37% YOY

Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.91% YoY & profit increased by 25.37% YoY

Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live

Persistent Systems Q4 Results Live : Persistent Systems declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.91% & the profit increased by 25.37% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.7% and the profit increased by 10.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.18% q-o-q & increased by 5.95% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 7.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.48 for Q4 which increased by 34.7% Y-o-Y. Persistent Systems has delivered -10.72% return in the last 1 week, 21.56% return in the last 6 months and -4.48% YTD return.

Currently, Persistent Systems has a market cap of 53568.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4450 & 2171.07 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024, was to Hold.

Persistent Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2590.532498.22+3.7%2254.47+14.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1529.011595.73-4.18%1443.11+5.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.9278.73+1.51%69.72+14.62%
Total Operating Expense2216.082134.96+3.8%1906.08+16.26%
Operating Income374.44363.26+3.08%348.39+7.48%
Net Income Before Taxes395.49389.3+1.59%340.58+16.12%
Net Income315.32286.13+10.2%251.51+25.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.4818.59+10.19%15.2+34.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹315.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2590.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

