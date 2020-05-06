On a year-on-year basis, net profit declined 0.8%. Revenue was at ₹926.36 crore in the quarter ended March, up 0.4% sequentially and down 11.4% on year, missing estimates narrowly.

Dollar revenue dipped 1.8% during the quarter to $127 million.

For the full year, the company reported a 6% rise in revenue to ₹356.58 crore, while consolidated profit fell 3.2% to ₹340 crore.

“While covid-19 is presenting challenges, it is also unearthing business opportunities as every organization now understands that the status quo is not a viable option. A lot of businesses are modelling for a dip in demand over the immediate quarters followed by sharp recovery, we are modelling for an elongated recovery process from the impact of covid-19," said Christopher O’Connor, chief executive and executive director, Persistent Systems, during an interaction with Mint.

The company had started focusing on sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare over the past year and expect to reap benefits going forward especially with digital focused deals coming in. The company reported a dip in IP led revenues due to impact on clients the Alliance segment. North America continued to contribute to 80% of revenues.

The management did not note any dramatic impact to the supply chain in Q4 as it managed to move 99% of employees to work from home solutions. However, going forward, over the next few quarters demand is expected to tone down.

According to analysts, Persistent Systems has a dependence on H1B visa holding workforce in the US to cater to large businesses coming in from the geography. The company is tracking the ongoing scrutiny on immigration in the country.

"US is a rapidly growing tech geography and there is always a need for skilled engineers an programmers to cater to those demands. We will continue to meet them every way that we can," said O’Connor.

He added that while sales teams have resumed work from office, catering to demand at a considerable pace, the delivery teams will take a slower approach to return to work on-premise post lockdown.

"In many cases the clients are being more cautious than governments and they want to take a measured approach on returning. We have seen good results from work from models and we are focusing heavily on ensuring that employees continue to bong remotely," he said.

​"Persistent's revenues were just a tad short of expectations, impacted adversely by the Alliance business (-18% QoQ) although the services business continues to gain strength as is reflected in the 14.7% YOY growth in the Tech Services business under the new leadership. EBIT margins improved by 50 basis points QoQ to 9.2%, highest in over 3 quarters (although in FY20 are down by almost 240 basis points YoY in reported terms)," said a report by Emkay Global Research.

