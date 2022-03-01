Petroliam Nasional Bhd., better known as Petronas, delivered solid earning for the fourth quarter thanks to a strong recovery in crude oil prices and lower impairments on assets.

The Malaysian state-owned oil company posted net profit of 13.36 billion ringgit ($3.18 billion) for the final quarter of last year versus a net loss of MYR1.14 in the same quarter a year earlier, it said Tuesday. Revenue surged 74% to MYR76.57 billion.

Petronas paid a total of MYR25 billion in dividends to its shareholder, the Malaysian government, last year.

The quarterly results brought full year net profit to MYR48.6 billion, versus a net loss of MYR21.03 billion in 2020, the company said.

Petronas said capital investment fell 9% to MYR30.5 billion last year as many projects were affected by the prolonged movement restriction orders, coupled with supply-chain interruptions.

Activities have been picking up since early 2022, in line with easing Covid-19 restrictions, the company said.

Moving forward, Petronas said the energy industry is expected to continue operating in a challenging environment due to market uncertainties and heightened geopolitical risks.

“We remain committed to exercising discipline when reinvesting to both strengthen our core and grow our portfolio, even as we prudently manage our financial commitments and debt obligations," president and group chief executive officer Muhammad Taufik Kamadjaja Aziz said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

