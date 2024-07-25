Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.93% YOY

Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.09% YoY & profit increased by 34.93% YoY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live
Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live

Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.09% & the profit increased by 34.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.74% while the profit increased by 44.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.85% q-o-q & increased by 15.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 50.46% q-o-q & increased by 38.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.37 for Q1 which increased by 34.98% Y-o-Y.

Petronet LNG has delivered -0.23% return in the last 1 week, 34.69% return in the last 6 months, and 57.47% YTD return.

Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of 52590 Cr and 52wk high/low of 358.35 & 191.7 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Sell.

Petronet LNG Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13415.1313793.17-2.74%11656.38+15.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total58.2347.4+22.85%50.35+15.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization194.57194.42+0.08%191.85+1.42%
Total Operating Expense12047.212884.02-6.5%10666.48+12.94%
Operating Income1367.93909.15+50.46%989.9+38.19%
Net Income Before Taxes1483.661022.4+45.12%1091.56+35.92%
Net Income1105.47764.44+44.61%819.28+34.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.375.1+44.53%5.46+34.98%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1105.47Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13415.13Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsPetronet LNG Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.93% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    297.25
    09:49 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -2.9 (-0.97%)

    Tata Steel

    157.95
    09:49 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -2.35 (-1.47%)

    ITC

    492.10
    09:49 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -1.95 (-0.39%)

    Tata Motors

    1,059.75
    09:49 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    32.1 (3.12%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,329.95
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    245.6 (7.96%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars

    52.20
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.7 (5.45%)

    Suzlon Energy

    63.58
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.87 (4.73%)

    Raymond

    2,074.00
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    81.05 (4.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue