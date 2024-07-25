Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.93% YOY

Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.09% & the profit increased by 34.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.74% while the profit increased by 44.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.85% q-o-q & increased by 15.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 50.46% q-o-q & increased by 38.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.37 for Q1 which increased by 34.98% Y-o-Y.
Petronet LNG has delivered -0.23% return in the last 1 week, 34.69% return in the last 6 months, and 57.47% YTD return.
Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of ₹52590 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹358.35 & ₹191.7 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Sell.
Petronet LNG Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13415.13
|13793.17
|-2.74%
|11656.38
|+15.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|58.23
|47.4
|+22.85%
|50.35
|+15.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|194.57
|194.42
|+0.08%
|191.85
|+1.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|12047.2
|12884.02
|-6.5%
|10666.48
|+12.94%
|Operating Income
|1367.93
|909.15
|+50.46%
|989.9
|+38.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1483.66
|1022.4
|+45.12%
|1091.56
|+35.92%
|Net Income
|1105.47
|764.44
|+44.61%
|819.28
|+34.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.37
|5.1
|+44.53%
|5.46
|+34.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1105.47Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹13415.13Cr
