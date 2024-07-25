Hello User
Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.93% YOY

Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.93% YOY

Livemint

Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.09% YoY & profit increased by 34.93% YoY

Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live

Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.09% & the profit increased by 34.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.74% while the profit increased by 44.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.85% q-o-q & increased by 15.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 50.46% q-o-q & increased by 38.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.37 for Q1 which increased by 34.98% Y-o-Y.

Petronet LNG has delivered -0.23% return in the last 1 week, 34.69% return in the last 6 months, and 57.47% YTD return.

Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of 52590 Cr and 52wk high/low of 358.35 & 191.7 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Sell.

Petronet LNG Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13415.1313793.17-2.74%11656.38+15.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total58.2347.4+22.85%50.35+15.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization194.57194.42+0.08%191.85+1.42%
Total Operating Expense12047.212884.02-6.5%10666.48+12.94%
Operating Income1367.93909.15+50.46%989.9+38.19%
Net Income Before Taxes1483.661022.4+45.12%1091.56+35.92%
Net Income1105.47764.44+44.61%819.28+34.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.375.1+44.53%5.46+34.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1105.47Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹13415.13Cr

