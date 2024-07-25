Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.93% YOY

Petronet LNG Q1 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.09% & the profit increased by 34.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.74% while the profit increased by 44.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.85% q-o-q & increased by 15.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.37 for Q1 which increased by 34.98% Y-o-Y.

Petronet LNG has delivered -0.23% return in the last 1 week, 34.69% return in the last 6 months, and 57.47% YTD return.

Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of ₹52590 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹358.35 & ₹191.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Sell.

Petronet LNG Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13415.13 13793.17 -2.74% 11656.38 +15.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 58.23 47.4 +22.85% 50.35 +15.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 194.57 194.42 +0.08% 191.85 +1.42% Total Operating Expense 12047.2 12884.02 -6.5% 10666.48 +12.94% Operating Income 1367.93 909.15 +50.46% 989.9 +38.19% Net Income Before Taxes 1483.66 1022.4 +45.12% 1091.56 +35.92% Net Income 1105.47 764.44 +44.61% 819.28 +34.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.37 5.1 +44.53% 5.46 +34.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1105.47Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹13415.13Cr

