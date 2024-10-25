Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.74% YoY

Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.92% YoY & profit increased by 1.74% YoY.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live
Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live

Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 3.92% year-over-year, alongside a profit rise of 1.74%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 2.91%, and profit decreased by a significant 21.25%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses were down by 9.7% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 16.74% year-on-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies, although year-over-year expenses remain elevated.

Operating income for Petronet LNG was down by 26.46% compared to the previous quarter, and there was a slight decrease of 1.36% year-on-year. These figures suggest challenges in maintaining operational efficiency in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.8, reflecting a modest increase of 1.75% year-on-year. While this is a positive sign, the overall financial health of the company has raised concerns among analysts.

In terms of stock performance, Petronet LNG has delivered a -3.52% return over the past week, yet it has seen an impressive 11.88% return over the last six months and a substantial 52.05% year-to-date return. This highlights volatility in the short term but overall strong performance in the longer term.

Currently, Petronet LNG holds a market cap of 50,782.5 crore with a 52-week high of 384.2 and a low of 191.7. This range suggests a significant fluctuation in market confidence.

As of October 25, 2024, among the 31 analysts covering Petronet LNG, there were mixed sentiments: 10 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, 10 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation leaned towards a Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment in the investment community.

Petronet LNG Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13024.2913415.13-2.91%12532.57+3.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.5858.23-9.7%45.04+16.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization196.26194.57+0.87%194.81+0.74%
Total Operating Expense12018.2712047.2-0.24%11512.69+4.39%
Operating Income1006.021367.93-26.46%1019.88-1.36%
Net Income Before Taxes1163.861483.66-21.55%1139.62+2.13%
Net Income870.611105.47-21.25%855.74+1.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.87.37-21.3%5.7+1.75%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹870.61Cr
₹13024.29Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPetronet LNG Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.74% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,065.15
    10:11 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -213.75 (-16.71%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.00
    10:11 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.01%)

    ITC share price

    489.35
    10:11 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.5 (3.71%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    265.00
    10:11 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -6.4 (-2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    453.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.85 (2.45%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,595.05
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    20.1 (0.78%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    961.90
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -77.5 (-7.46%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    710.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -48.15 (-6.34%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    282.65
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -18 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,212.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    98.5 (8.84%)

    Cyient share price

    1,863.60
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    87.85 (4.95%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.95
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.1 (3.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.