Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.74% YoY

Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 3.92% year-over-year, alongside a profit rise of 1.74%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 2.91%, and profit decreased by a significant 21.25%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses were down by 9.7% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 16.74% year-on-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies, although year-over-year expenses remain elevated.

Operating income for Petronet LNG was down by 26.46% compared to the previous quarter, and there was a slight decrease of 1.36% year-on-year. These figures suggest challenges in maintaining operational efficiency in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.8, reflecting a modest increase of 1.75% year-on-year. While this is a positive sign, the overall financial health of the company has raised concerns among analysts.

In terms of stock performance, Petronet LNG has delivered a -3.52% return over the past week, yet it has seen an impressive 11.88% return over the last six months and a substantial 52.05% year-to-date return. This highlights volatility in the short term but overall strong performance in the longer term.

Currently, Petronet LNG holds a market cap of ₹50,782.5 crore with a 52-week high of ₹384.2 and a low of ₹191.7. This range suggests a significant fluctuation in market confidence.

As of October 25, 2024, among the 31 analysts covering Petronet LNG, there were mixed sentiments: 10 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, 10 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation leaned towards a Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment in the investment community.

Petronet LNG Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13024.29 13415.13 -2.91% 12532.57 +3.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.58 58.23 -9.7% 45.04 +16.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 196.26 194.57 +0.87% 194.81 +0.74% Total Operating Expense 12018.27 12047.2 -0.24% 11512.69 +4.39% Operating Income 1006.02 1367.93 -26.46% 1019.88 -1.36% Net Income Before Taxes 1163.86 1483.66 -21.55% 1139.62 +2.13% Net Income 870.61 1105.47 -21.25% 855.74 +1.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.8 7.37 -21.3% 5.7 +1.75%