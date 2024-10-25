Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.74% YoY

Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 3.92% year-over-year, alongside a profit rise of 1.74%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 2.91%, and profit decreased by a significant 21.25%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses were down by 9.7% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 16.74% year-on-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies, although year-over-year expenses remain elevated.
Operating income for Petronet LNG was down by 26.46% compared to the previous quarter, and there was a slight decrease of 1.36% year-on-year. These figures suggest challenges in maintaining operational efficiency in the current market environment.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.8, reflecting a modest increase of 1.75% year-on-year. While this is a positive sign, the overall financial health of the company has raised concerns among analysts.
In terms of stock performance, Petronet LNG has delivered a -3.52% return over the past week, yet it has seen an impressive 11.88% return over the last six months and a substantial 52.05% year-to-date return. This highlights volatility in the short term but overall strong performance in the longer term.
Currently, Petronet LNG holds a market cap of ₹50,782.5 crore with a 52-week high of ₹384.2 and a low of ₹191.7. This range suggests a significant fluctuation in market confidence.
As of October 25, 2024, among the 31 analysts covering Petronet LNG, there were mixed sentiments: 10 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, 10 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation leaned towards a Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment in the investment community.
Petronet LNG Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13024.29
|13415.13
|-2.91%
|12532.57
|+3.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.58
|58.23
|-9.7%
|45.04
|+16.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|196.26
|194.57
|+0.87%
|194.81
|+0.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|12018.27
|12047.2
|-0.24%
|11512.69
|+4.39%
|Operating Income
|1006.02
|1367.93
|-26.46%
|1019.88
|-1.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1163.86
|1483.66
|-21.55%
|1139.62
|+2.13%
|Net Income
|870.61
|1105.47
|-21.25%
|855.74
|+1.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.8
|7.37
|-21.3%
|5.7
|+1.75%
