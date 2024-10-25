Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.74% YoY

Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.74% YoY

Livemint

Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.92% YoY & profit increased by 1.74% YoY.

Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live

Petronet LNG Q2 Results Live : Petronet LNG declared their Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 3.92% year-over-year, alongside a profit rise of 1.74%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 2.91%, and profit decreased by a significant 21.25%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses were down by 9.7% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 16.74% year-on-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies, although year-over-year expenses remain elevated.

Operating income for Petronet LNG was down by 26.46% compared to the previous quarter, and there was a slight decrease of 1.36% year-on-year. These figures suggest challenges in maintaining operational efficiency in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.8, reflecting a modest increase of 1.75% year-on-year. While this is a positive sign, the overall financial health of the company has raised concerns among analysts.

In terms of stock performance, Petronet LNG has delivered a -3.52% return over the past week, yet it has seen an impressive 11.88% return over the last six months and a substantial 52.05% year-to-date return. This highlights volatility in the short term but overall strong performance in the longer term.

Currently, Petronet LNG holds a market cap of 50,782.5 crore with a 52-week high of 384.2 and a low of 191.7. This range suggests a significant fluctuation in market confidence.

As of October 25, 2024, among the 31 analysts covering Petronet LNG, there were mixed sentiments: 10 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, 10 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation leaned towards a Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment in the investment community.

Petronet LNG Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13024.2913415.13-2.91%12532.57+3.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.5858.23-9.7%45.04+16.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization196.26194.57+0.87%194.81+0.74%
Total Operating Expense12018.2712047.2-0.24%11512.69+4.39%
Operating Income1006.021367.93-26.46%1019.88-1.36%
Net Income Before Taxes1163.861483.66-21.55%1139.62+2.13%
Net Income870.611105.47-21.25%855.74+1.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.87.37-21.3%5.7+1.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹870.61Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹13024.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

