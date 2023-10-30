Petronet LNG Q2 Results: Net profit rises 4.4% QoQ to ₹855.7 crore; approves dividend, petchem project; stock falls 7%
Petronet LNG board of directors approved investment for setting up of Petrochemicals project of 750 KTPA of PDH & 500 KTPA of PP plant including propane and ethane handling facility at Dahej, Gujarat.
Petronet LNG, the state-run oil and gas company, on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹855.74 crore for the second quarter of FY24, recording a 4.4% rise from ₹819 crore in the previous quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message