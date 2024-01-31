Petronet LNG Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.38% YOY

Petronet LNG declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 1.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.67% and the profit increased by 41.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.52% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 48.05% q-o-q & increased by 1.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.38% Y-o-Y.
Petronet LNG has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, 12.59% return in last 6 months and 18.1% YTD return.
Currently the Petronet LNG has a market cap of ₹39442.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹266.3 & ₹191.7 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.
Petronet LNG Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14747.21
|12532.57
|+17.67%
|15775.87
|-6.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|50.68
|45.04
|+12.52%
|45.12
|+12.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|195.48
|194.81
|+0.34%
|192.32
|+1.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|13237.25
|11512.69
|+14.98%
|14293.29
|-7.39%
|Operating Income
|1509.96
|1019.88
|+48.05%
|1482.58
|+1.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1619.52
|1139.62
|+42.11%
|1601.39
|+1.13%
|Net Income
|1212.98
|855.74
|+41.75%
|1196.46
|+1.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.09
|5.7
|+41.93%
|7.98
|+1.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1212.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14747.21Cr
