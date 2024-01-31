Petronet LNG Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.38% YOY

Petronet LNG declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 1.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.67% and the profit increased by 41.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.52% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 48.05% q-o-q & increased by 1.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.38% Y-o-Y.

Petronet LNG has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, 12.59% return in last 6 months and 18.1% YTD return.

Currently the Petronet LNG has a market cap of ₹39442.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹266.3 & ₹191.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Petronet LNG Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14747.21 12532.57 +17.67% 15775.87 -6.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 50.68 45.04 +12.52% 45.12 +12.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 195.48 194.81 +0.34% 192.32 +1.64% Total Operating Expense 13237.25 11512.69 +14.98% 14293.29 -7.39% Operating Income 1509.96 1019.88 +48.05% 1482.58 +1.85% Net Income Before Taxes 1619.52 1139.62 +42.11% 1601.39 +1.13% Net Income 1212.98 855.74 +41.75% 1196.46 +1.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.09 5.7 +41.93% 7.98 +1.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1212.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14747.21Cr

