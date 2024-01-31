Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Petronet LNG Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.38% YOY

Petronet LNG Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.38% YOY

Livemint

Petronet LNG Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.52% YoY & profit increased by 1.38% YoY

Petronet LNG Q3 FY24 Results Live

Petronet LNG declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 1.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.67% and the profit increased by 41.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.52% q-o-q & increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 48.05% q-o-q & increased by 1.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.38% Y-o-Y.

Petronet LNG has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, 12.59% return in last 6 months and 18.1% YTD return.

Currently the Petronet LNG has a market cap of 39442.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 266.3 & 191.7 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Petronet LNG Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14747.2112532.57+17.67%15775.87-6.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total50.6845.04+12.52%45.12+12.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization195.48194.81+0.34%192.32+1.64%
Total Operating Expense13237.2511512.69+14.98%14293.29-7.39%
Operating Income1509.961019.88+48.05%1482.58+1.85%
Net Income Before Taxes1619.521139.62+42.11%1601.39+1.13%
Net Income1212.98855.74+41.75%1196.46+1.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.095.7+41.93%7.98+1.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1212.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14747.21Cr

