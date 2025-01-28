Petronet LNG Q3 Results 2025:Petronet LNG declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.09% & the profit decreased by 25.66% YoY. Profit stood at ₹901.7 crore and revenue at ₹12226.86 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.12% while the profit increased by 3.57%.

In addition to these results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 20.71% quarter-on-quarter and by 25.24% year-on-year.

Petronet LNG Q3 Results

The operating income showed a slight increase of 3.12% quarter-on-quarter but faced a substantial decline of 31.29% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹6.01, reflecting a decrease of 25.71% year-on-year.

Petronet LNG has delivered -3.24% return in the last week, -16.19% return in the last 6 months, and -10.23% year-to-date return.

Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of ₹46620 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹384.2 and a low of ₹253.4.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 28 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.

Petronet LNG Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12226.86 13024.29 -6.12% 14747.21 -17.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.47 52.58 +20.71% 50.68 +25.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 209.6 196.26 +6.8% 195.48 +7.22% Total Operating Expense 11189.43 12018.27 -6.9% 13237.25 -15.47% Operating Income 1037.43 1006.02 +3.12% 1509.96 -31.29% Net Income Before Taxes 1203.68 1163.86 +3.42% 1619.52 -25.68% Net Income 901.7 870.61 +3.57% 1212.98 -25.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.01 5.8 +3.62% 8.09 -25.71%