Petronet LNG Q3 Results 2025:Petronet LNG declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.09% & the profit decreased by 25.66% YoY. Profit stood at ₹901.7 crore and revenue at ₹12226.86 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.12% while the profit increased by 3.57%.
In addition to these results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 20.71% quarter-on-quarter and by 25.24% year-on-year.
The operating income showed a slight increase of 3.12% quarter-on-quarter but faced a substantial decline of 31.29% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹6.01, reflecting a decrease of 25.71% year-on-year.
Petronet LNG has delivered -3.24% return in the last week, -16.19% return in the last 6 months, and -10.23% year-to-date return.
Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of ₹46620 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹384.2 and a low of ₹253.4.
As of 28 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 28 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.
Petronet LNG Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12226.86
|13024.29
|-6.12%
|14747.21
|-17.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.47
|52.58
|+20.71%
|50.68
|+25.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|209.6
|196.26
|+6.8%
|195.48
|+7.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|11189.43
|12018.27
|-6.9%
|13237.25
|-15.47%
|Operating Income
|1037.43
|1006.02
|+3.12%
|1509.96
|-31.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1203.68
|1163.86
|+3.42%
|1619.52
|-25.68%
|Net Income
|901.7
|870.61
|+3.57%
|1212.98
|-25.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.01
|5.8
|+3.62%
|8.09
|-25.71%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
