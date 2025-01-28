Petronet LNG Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 25.66% YOY, profit at ₹901.7 crore and revenue at ₹12226.86 crore

Published28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Petronet LNG Q3 Results 2025:Petronet LNG declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.09% & the profit decreased by 25.66% YoY. Profit stood at 901.7 crore and revenue at 12226.86 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.12% while the profit increased by 3.57%.

In addition to these results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 20.71% quarter-on-quarter and by 25.24% year-on-year.

Petronet LNG Q3 Results

The operating income showed a slight increase of 3.12% quarter-on-quarter but faced a substantial decline of 31.29% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 6.01, reflecting a decrease of 25.71% year-on-year.

Petronet LNG has delivered -3.24% return in the last week, -16.19% return in the last 6 months, and -10.23% year-to-date return.

Currently, Petronet LNG has a market cap of 46620 Cr with a 52-week high of 384.2 and a low of 253.4.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 28 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.

Petronet LNG Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12226.8613024.29-6.12%14747.21-17.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.4752.58+20.71%50.68+25.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization209.6196.26+6.8%195.48+7.22%
Total Operating Expense11189.4312018.27-6.9%13237.25-15.47%
Operating Income1037.431006.02+3.12%1509.96-31.29%
Net Income Before Taxes1203.681163.86+3.42%1619.52-25.68%
Net Income901.7870.61+3.57%1212.98-25.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.015.8+3.62%8.09-25.71%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹901.7Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹12226.86Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
